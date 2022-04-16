Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.