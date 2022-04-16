MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $383.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $460.00 to $383.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.56.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $265.30 and a fifty-two week high of $545.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

