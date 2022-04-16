MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $10.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MKTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.