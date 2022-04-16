Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,948,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

