Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

