Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. 7,539,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,323. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

