Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 10,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.