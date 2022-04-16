Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $127.57 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00010795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $127.57 million and $36.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

