MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) versus QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Financial Review

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasTec and QualTek Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $7.95 billion 0.76 $328.83 million $4.45 17.92 QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.06 -$110.43 million N/A N/A

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 4.14% 17.24% 6.37% QualTek Services N/A -921.32% -25.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MasTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of MasTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MasTec and QualTek Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 8 0 3.00 QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

MasTec currently has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.59%. QualTek Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.71%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than MasTec.

Summary

MasTec beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers. The Oil and Gas segment offers services on oil and natural gas pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. The Electrical Transmission segment deals with the energy and utility industries. The Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment serves energy, utility and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, including from clean energy and renewable sources such as wind, solar and biomass, as well as various types of heavy civil and industrial infrastructure. The Other segment consists of equity investors, other small business units that perform construction, and other services for a variety of international end-markets.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

