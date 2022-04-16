Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Materialise were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Materialise by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.36 on Friday. Materialise NV has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

