Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,131 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $107.15.
