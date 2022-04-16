Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 341,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

