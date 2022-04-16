Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.67. 2,465,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,328. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

