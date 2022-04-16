Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)
