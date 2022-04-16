Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.