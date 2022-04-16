McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.97. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 20,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.38 million and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.79.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

