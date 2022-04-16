Mdex Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $193.39 million and $9.36 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.78 or 0.07555660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.64 or 1.00023758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,149,693 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

