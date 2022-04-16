Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 79,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.