MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 121.31% and a negative net margin of 198.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg purchased 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MDVL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,821,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996,246. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

