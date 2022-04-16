MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Reaches $17.27 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $35.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 10,045.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.75 or 0.07492553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.63 or 0.99760695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00053091 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

