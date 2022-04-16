Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MREO opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

