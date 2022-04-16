Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

