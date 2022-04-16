Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

