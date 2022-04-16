Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $315.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.03. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 42.7% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

