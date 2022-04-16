Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 656,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Metacrine by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 3,071,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,038. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Metacrine (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.