Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Down 2%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 22,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

