Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT Lowered to €10.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.52) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUKPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

