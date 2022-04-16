MIB Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $431,198.79 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $431,198.79 and $126.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,933,902 coins and its circulating supply is 155,631,974 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

