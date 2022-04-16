Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $83.51 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 488,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,512,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

