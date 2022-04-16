Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $3,052.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00198490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00190624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.36 or 0.07483069 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,731,570,276 coins and its circulating supply is 5,526,360,709 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.