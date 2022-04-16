Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,494.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $381.89 or 0.00944216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $1,494.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.51 or 0.07492878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.67 or 0.99927105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042196 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,714 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

