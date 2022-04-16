Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 488,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 499,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.