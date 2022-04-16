Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.