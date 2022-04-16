MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.17. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,596. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.13 and a fifty-two week high of 20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.34.

MMEX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

