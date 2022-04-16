Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,633 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SPNE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,088. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

