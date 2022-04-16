Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,647 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 457,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,569. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

