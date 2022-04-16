Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Pure Cycle worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 29.5% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 342,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 322,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 252,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCYO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

PCYO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 108,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $278.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.87. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

