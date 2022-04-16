Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $108.08. 270,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,017. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

