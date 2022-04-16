Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,562 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Buckle worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter worth $219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Buckle by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.50. 830,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

