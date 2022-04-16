Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of IES worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IES by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.24. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

IES Profile (Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.