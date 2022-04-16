Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,270 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

PWFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About PowerFleet (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.