Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 53,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

