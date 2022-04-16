Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Century Casinos worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,723. The company has a market cap of $334.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.