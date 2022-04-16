Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

