Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 37,035 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of IVERIC bio worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $2,985,631. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. 805,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

