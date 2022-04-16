Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of National Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Bank by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.69. 81,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

