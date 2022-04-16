Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.