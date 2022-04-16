Monero Classic (XMC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15,709.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $15,709.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00590760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

