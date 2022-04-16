Mooncoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00277559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

