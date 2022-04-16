Morgan Stanley Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on T. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.10.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.